The Lynn Camp Wildcats struggled to contain a potent Pineville rushing attack en route to falling 50-20 on Senior night.
Pineville got things started with a 23-yard rushing touchdown from Devon “Scooby” Morris. After a successful PAT from Luke Naylor, the Mountain Lions maintained a 7-0 advantage over Lynn Camp with just under five minutes remaining in the opening quarter. The Wildcats took over on offense, but turned the ball over on an interception, giving Pineville the ball back deep in their own territory.
With under a minute and a half remaining in the first quarter, Reece Capps darted into the end zone from 15-yards out, extending the Pineville lead to 13-0. Following another successful PAT from Naylor, the Mountain Lions led 14-0. The Wildcats weren’t given a chance to respond following the touchdown, as Pineville elected to kick an on-side kick, which they recovered. The Mountain Lions capitalized on the drive, with Trevor Kidd crossing the plane for six. Naylor again connected on the PAT, extending the Pineville lead to 21-0.
Having trouble generating offense, the Wildcats found themselves faced with a fourth-and-short, which they were unable to convert, allowing the Mountain Lions to regain possession with great field position. Although Lynn Camp forced Pineville into a punting situation, the Mountain Lions successfully converted a fourth down on a fake punt, working their way deep into Wildcat territory. A few plays later, Capps again answered the bell for Pineville, further extending their lead to 28-0 after Naylor booted through his fourth PAT of the night.
With 4:04 remaining until halftime, Lynn Camp tallied their first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard pass from Tylen Smith to Spencer Gilbert. The play pushed Smith past 1,000 yards for his career, and he was presented a ball at halftime by coach Allen Harris. After an unsuccessful 2-point conversion, the score sat at 28-6 in favor of Pineville.
The Wildcats drew back to within two scores with just under 30-seconds remaining in the half, as Brody Lane powered into the end zone from two yards out. Following a successful 2-point conversion, Lynn Camp was back in the game at the halftime buzzer, 28-14.
The Mountain Lions racked up 15-points in the third quarter to take a 43-14 lead into the final frame. Early in the fourth quarter, Lynn Camp added their final touchdown of the evening on a Smith rushing touchdown from six yards out, bringing the score to 43-20. Capps added one more touchdown for Pineville to bring the game to its final score of 50-20.
Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris believes that his team’s youth and inexperience play a factor in the early-season skid. He highlighted that his team had too many turnovers against the Mountain Lions, but they continue to improve week-by-week, and are working hard.
“It was another tough week,” he said. “We were finally about 95% healthy, but we had six turnovers, and that’s hard to overcome. We have a lot of young guys this year. We actually have more freshmen and Sophomores starting than juniors and seniors. We only have two, maybe three, players that have played more than two years. Playing younger players at this level comes with a price.”
“That being said, they continue to get better everyday, and it’s like I tell our team: ‘it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.’ We are going back to work Monday and use this BYE week to work and prepare for our next opponent.”
With the loss, the Wildcats moved to 0-4 on the season. They will get a week of rest before Traveling to Harlan to take on the Green Dragons.
