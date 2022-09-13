After starting the season with the first win in nearly two years, things couldn’t be going much worse for the Lynn Camp Wildcats football team. Since the season opening win, the Wildcats have fallen to Frankfort, Clay County, and Middlesboro in succession, by a combined score of 149-0.
Middlesboro came out like a buzzsaw against Lynn Camp. The Yellowjackets tallied 29-points in the opening period, nearly imposing a running clock, effectively taking control of the entire game. The Wildcats were unable to score in the first quarter, leaving Middlesboro with a commanding 29-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Keeping with the theme of the first stanza, the Yellowjackets came out fervently attacking Lynn Camp, quickly extending their lead to 43-0 by the halftime intermission, imposing a running clock for the remainder of the game.
With the clock churning and reserves inserted into the game, Middlesboro added two more touchdowns in the back half of the game. They scored once in the third quarter to jump out to a 50-0 lead before adding the game's final score with 11:37 remaining in the game, taking a 57-0 victory.
Lynn Camp gained a total of 17 yards during the game. Quarterback Peyton Wilson was limited to just 1-of-3 passing with 11 yards. He was sacked for a total of -19 yards during the game. Running back D.J. Wren carried the ball five times for 19 yards. He was followed by Brody Lane with eight carries for seven yards. Lane and Wren led the team in tackles with six and five tackles respectively.
The Wildcats (1-3) are desperately seeking to find offensive success. Luckily, Lynn Camp plays a team in Jackson County (0-4), who is having a very similar season. In three of the General’s four losses this season, they failed to score a single point, losing the triad of games by a combined score of 137-0. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 at Jackson County Friday.
