Last season, the Lynn Camp Wildcats fell to the Clay County Tigers 51-13 at home. With a much more balanced and veteran team, they’re hoping to change things around this season.
“We’re all excited and ready to go; anxious about playing,” said Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris. “We’ve been working our tails off, about like everyone else, and we’re just anticipating that first snap.”
Harris believes that his team has the depth, experience and talent to compete with Clay County in areas that they weren’t as competitive in last season.
“I think we’ve got a much more grown-up team this year,” he said. “I think we’ve got talent and depth in a lot more areas than what we did last season. I think that we’re a more balanced team as well, not only defensively, but offensively. I feel like the discipline and character of this team can handle the size of Clay County. We’re hoping we can go in there and give them a good game, and come out victorious.”
The Wildcats will be looking to be bitten by the injury bug in their season opener.
“We’re just hoping for a really clean game,” Harris added. “We can’t afford any injuries, we don’t have time for them, and we just don’t need them. We just want to go in there, get a win, and come out clean.”
Kickoff against the Tigers is slated for 7:30 at Lynn Camp on September 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.