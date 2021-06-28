The 2021 season will look different for the Lynn Camp Wildcats from top-to-bottom. After a disappointing 0-6 mark last season, the Wildcats will look to turn things around under first-year head coach Mark Huddleston. At his introductory press conference, Huddleston stated that he was excited to get things started, saying, "I like to bring the heat."
"The mission statement for the program is, ‘To build men of character to compete on and off the field throughout life’,” he said. "We're going to strive to build our culture around this statement and produce great husbands, fathers, businessmen, and community leaders. Winning is a byproduct of culture, and if we are successful in building our culture, the wins will quickly follow."
Lynn Camp Wildcats 2021 football schedule
August 20 - Jellico (TN) - (Home)
August 27 - Frankfort (Away)
September 3 - Clay County - (Home)
September 10 - Middlesboro (Away)
September 17 - Jackson County - (Away)
September 24 - Cumberland Gap (TN) - (Home)
October 8 - Pineville - (Away)
October 15 - Harlan - (Home)
October 22 - Williamsburg - (Away)
October 29 - McCreary Central - (Home)
