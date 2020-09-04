The Lynn Camp Wildcats are coming off a 5-6 season in which they were three possessions from going 8-3. After falling to Middlesboro by one point, Estill County by one point, and Pineville by six points, the Wildcats are looking to change the narrative of the 2020 season.
“Just like every team in the state, we want to win our district, region, and then go on to the state tournament,” said head coach Allen Harris. “We are going to come out with our heads on straight, take things one game at a time, and compete to the best of our ability every single week.”
“I really like our quarterback play this season,” he said. “He’s got really good chemistry with the team and a high football IQ. He feels comfortable leading the offense and we expect him to have a good year. We also have a couple of receivers that are poised to breakout this year and put up some good numbers for us. Our defense is starting to show a lot of encouraging signs of coming together as a pretty good unit as well. “
Harris stated that he has had trouble containing his excitement for the upcoming campaign.
“I’m tore up,” he said. “I can’t even sleep at night. I’m ready to go. We’re excited to strap on the pads and get to work this week, and even more excited to hit the field next week for our first game.”
The Wildcats open the season on the road against the Clay County Tigers on September 11. The two teams met last September with the Tigers pulling away with a 51-13 victory in Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.