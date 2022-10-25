The KHSAA Region 6 Class 1A meet was held Saturday with Lynn Camp standout Abby Mabe taking a regional runner-up finish. A host of Wildcats finished well and received overall good team grades.
Mabe took runner-up in the girls’ varsity 5000-meter run finals with a time of 20:54.70. She was followed by freshman Lily Henize in 9th place with a time of 24:01.59, Lindsey Cox in 10th place with a time of 24:02.62, freshman Madison Weymers in 13th place with a time of 24:21.68, freshman Lauren Partin in 14th place with a time of 24:34.78, Savannah Thacker in 32nd place with a time of 28:30.28, and Cambree Prewitt in 38th place with a time of 29:34.91. The combined team score left Lynn Camp with only 44 points, securing the regional championship in the girls’ 5000-meter run final.
