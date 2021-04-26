Lynn Camp Wildcats took care of business against the McCreary Central Raiders on Friday, 5-1.
The Wildcats got things started in the second inning driving in one run. Much like in other sports, sometimes, all you need is the first one, and the rest begin to flow. Lynn Camp added three runs in the third inning to pull away 4-1, and never look back.
Chance Wyatt got the start from the hill for Lynn Camp, pitching all seven innings, allowing four hits and one run, while striking out six and walking one.
The Wildcats racked up eight hits against the Raiders. Luke Ledington and Spencer Gilbert each managed multiple hits, with Ledington leading the way with three hits in three at bats.Gilbert added two hits in four at-bats. Ethan Blevins, Micah Engle, and Ledington added an RBI apiece.
The Wildcats will be back in action against Pineville on Tuesday at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.