The Lynn Camp Wildcats hosted “Meet the Cats” for the men’s basketball team on Saturday night. To kick off the festivities, the cheer team did a floor routine, followed by a scrimmage between the team.
Dunks, threes, and spectacular passes made it seem like the Wildcats are very close to season-form, and will be in prime position to make a splash in the district and beyond.
“I truly think Meet the Cats is a great opportunity for the community to meet these young men and see the hard work they have put in,” said coach Rodney Clarke.
Lynn Camp opens the season on November 29 against Somerset Christain School at home, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.