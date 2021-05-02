Lynn Camp

Photo | Jonathan Stephens

Micah Engle and Luke Ledington await grounders and fly balls during warmups before their game against McCreary Central earlier in the season.

After building a seven-run lead in the third inning, the Lynn Camp Wildcats held off Harlan Independent's charge to secure an 8-6 victory on Saturday.

The Dragons grabbed an early lead, however, Lynn Camp knotted things up at 1-1 on a single by Marc Warren. The Wildcats began to separate from Harlan in the second frame on a single by Spencer Gilbert, a double by Luke Ledington, and an error in the second inning.

Harlan scored three runs in the fourth inning in an attempted comeback. However, the Wildcats had built enough cushion to maintain a 8-4 lead heading into the fifth inning. The Green Dragons added only two more runs through the final two innings, allowing Lynn Camp to secure their fifth straight victory.

Ledington was on the mound for Lynn Camp. The right-hander went three and a third innings, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out seven. The Wildcats collected nine hits on the day. Gilbert and Warren each managed two hits each, to lead Lynn Camp. The Wildcats also stole six bases during the game, with two players stealing more than one base. Ledington led the way with two stolen bases.

