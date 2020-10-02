The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats stormed to 12-1 on the season after picking up two big wins over Knox Central and Middlesboro this week. The Lady Cats defeated the Lady Panthers 3-2, for the second time this season, in five sets on Tuesday, 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13, and 16-14. Then, on Thursday, they traveled to Middlesboro and downed the Lady Jackets 3-0 in three straight sets, 25-19, 25-19, and 25-15.
Lynn Camp head coach Laruen Petrey expressed her happiness with the success that her team has been able to amass this season.
"These 11 wins have us tied with our win total from last season," she said. "It’s crazy to see where we are this year, while wishing we could have been there last year. We are happy for our seniors, and the team as a whole, to be able to do big things this year, even with the pandemic going on."
While remaining undefeated in district play, Petrey and her assistant coach Amanda Smith feel good about the team's chances in the district tournament.
"As coaches, we feel pretty strong about getting the district title," she said. The team just has to make sure they show up to play. Regardless of being the number-one seed, you can never let that go to your head. You can't over look any team when it comes to post season."
Knox Central head coach Barbara Gregory will use the match as an opportunity to help her players develop for the remainder of the season.
"We played well at times and fell apart at other times," she said. "We didn’t play the ball in the back court that well at all. I saw several shining moments though. That shows so much improvement in several players. We will continue to work hard and finish the season, hopefully where we want to be. Like a ladder, we will climb it one rung at a time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.