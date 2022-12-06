Mabe

The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats tasted success for the first time, holding off a fervent comeback effort from Middlesboro. In the end, the Lady Wildcats emerged victorious, giving the team its first win of the season, and first year head coach Josh Mobley his first win as the head coach. 

The game was tight from the beginning, as Lynn Camp edged-out Middlesboro by a slim 10-8 margin in the opening stanza. However, the Lady Cats offense played its best period of basketball so far this season, scoring 18 points in the second quarter, taking a 28-17 lead into the locker room after holding the Lady Yellowjackets to just nine points in the second act. 

