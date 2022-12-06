The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats tasted success for the first time, holding off a fervent comeback effort from Middlesboro. In the end, the Lady Wildcats emerged victorious, giving the team its first win of the season, and first year head coach Josh Mobley his first win as the head coach.
The game was tight from the beginning, as Lynn Camp edged-out Middlesboro by a slim 10-8 margin in the opening stanza. However, the Lady Cats offense played its best period of basketball so far this season, scoring 18 points in the second quarter, taking a 28-17 lead into the locker room after holding the Lady Yellowjackets to just nine points in the second act.
Lynn Camp mirrored its first quarter performance, netting 10 points, but Middlesboro totaled 15, and began to chip away at the lead. The Lady Cats maintained a 38-32 lead heading into the final frame.
Although the Lady Yellowjackets outscored the Lady Wildcats for the first time during the game in the fourth quarter, the margin wasn't enough to overcome the damage that had already been afflicted on the scoreboard. Lynn Camp closed the game to secure a 47-44 victory, its first of the season.
The Lady Wildcats were led in scoring by Abby Mabe with 20 points. She was followed by Alissa Crumpler with eight points, Isabella Blevins with six points, Lauren Partin and McKenzie Owens with four points each, Julie Moore with three points, and Lindsay Cox with two points.
Lynn Camp will host Cumberland County on December 10, with tip-off slated for 7:30.
