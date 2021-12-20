The Lynn Camp men’s basketball team tallied another win this week, with a 64-54 win over the Whitley County Colonels at home. With the win, the Wildcats improved their record to 4-1 on the season ahead of a jam-packed Christmas week.
Against Whitley County, the Wildcats turned in one of their best overall efforts of the season, again seeing two different players record double-doubles.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp in scoring with 26 points. He was followed by Gavin Allen, who tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds. Duane Sparks also chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Nick Sanders chipped in six points, with Maison Prater and Landon White adding two points apiece to round out scoring.
Following the win, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke praised his team’s defensive effort, crediting them with the win.
“Getting back in transition was huge, and it allowed us to get our defense set,” he said. “I think our ball screen coverages gave them some different looks on defense than what they are used to. Maison Prater may not have had a great game offensively, but defensively he was huge. Micah never seems to surprise me with his play. Duane and Gavin were monsters inside. This is a great team win for us.”
The Wildcats have a very busy Christmas week, with the Arby’s-KFC Classic Tournament, beginning with Taylor County on Monday. Tuesday, Lynn Camp will play host to the Bell County Bobcats before traveling back to McCreary County Central to take on the tournament-hosting Raiders on Wednesday.
