The Lynn Camp Wildcats are off to a good start to the season. After winning their first game of the season, they suffered a setback against the Danville Christian Academy Warriors. However, the Wildcats have responded with two straight wins, improving to 3-1 on the season ahead of a Tuesday night matchup against the Whitely County Colonels at home.
The Wildcats blasted Wellspring 84-49 on December 9, with two players tallying double-doubles.
Micah Engle led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds. He was followed by Maison Prater with 19 points. Gavin Allen chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Followed by Landon White with six points, Ashton Walters with five points, Nick Sanders and Duane Sparks with four points each, and Brent Kerby, Andrew Lee, and Jayden Woods with two points each.
Following the win against the Guardians, the Wildcats continued to roll, defeating the Paris Greyhounds 72-63.
Micah Engle led the way for the Wildcats again, this time with 30 points. He was followed by Maison Prater with 13 points. Duane Sparks had his best game of the season, wrangling a double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Gavin Allen, who added nine points and nine boards. Nick Sanders added six points, with Landon White chipping in three points to round out scoring.
Following the wins against Wellspring and Paris, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke drew attention to his team playing tough games early in the season.
"This was a huge road win for us," he said. "We went 2-1 on the week. I scheduled games like this for us to be battled tested, because our region is a monster top to bottom .I'm extremely proud of my guys."
The Wildcats will square-off against the Whitley County Colonels on Tuesday at home with tip-off set for 7:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.