Following the resignation of former head coach Allen Harris in March, Lynn Camp High School announced Mark Huddleston as their new head coach on Friday. Huddleston's experience includes time with the Knox Central Panthers, Whitley County Colonels, and Central Middle School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Following introductions from athletic director Rob Ledington and Anthony Pennington, Huddleston took to the podium.
"I'd like to thank my wife LeAnne, daughter Maci, and my family for their support and encouragement,” he said. "I'd also like to thank Mr. Pennington, Mrs. Dixon, Mr. Prewitt, and Mr. Ledington for giving me this terrific opportunity. I'm excited to be able to represent this fine school and the Lynn Camp community. I'm proud to be a part of the Lynn Camp family."
Huddleston went on to say that he intends on building more than just football players on a football team, he wants to help create a positive culture that breeds success for a lifetime.
"The mission statement for the program is, ‘To build men of character to compete on and off the field throughout life’,” he added. "We're going to strive to build our culture around this statement and produce great husbands, fathers, businessmen, and community leaders. Winning is a byproduct of culture and if we are successful in building our culture the wins will quickly follow."
Huddleston and the Wildcats face an uphill battle after posting an 0-6 mark last season. He also has an entire coaching staff to build.
"As far as X's and O's go right now, it's pretty much just me and coach Parker," he said. "I've got a lot of phone calls to make this week, and a lot of things to do as far as putting people together."
"X's and O's wise, we want to spread the ball around on offense," he added. "Our defense is a multiple defense, and it's pretty simple to learn. It is an attacking style defense -- I enjoy bringing heat."
