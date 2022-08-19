Lynn Camp

The Lynn Camp Wildcats are looking to build off of an arduous season in 2021. After opening the season 0-9 in 2021, Lynn Camp was forced to forfeit its final two games due to a limited number of available players. The Wildcats also were forced to forfeit their first game of the season, and their fifth game of the season, due to COVID-19 protocol. It was the second consecutive season that Lynn Camp finished winless, with its 2021 schedule torn to shreds due to COVID-19.

Although the Wildcats eventually got down to as few as 15 available players in 2021, they showed relentless tenacity and grit in each game they played. The team was also transitioning to a new head coach, as Mark Huddleston assumed the reins prior to the season. Huddleston prides himself on his teams’ hard-hitting mentality, and no-quit attitude, both of which were clearly exhibited by the team even throughout a season riddled with adversity.

