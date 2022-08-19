The Lynn Camp Wildcats are looking to build off of an arduous season in 2021. After opening the season 0-9 in 2021, Lynn Camp was forced to forfeit its final two games due to a limited number of available players. The Wildcats also were forced to forfeit their first game of the season, and their fifth game of the season, due to COVID-19 protocol. It was the second consecutive season that Lynn Camp finished winless, with its 2021 schedule torn to shreds due to COVID-19.
Although the Wildcats eventually got down to as few as 15 available players in 2021, they showed relentless tenacity and grit in each game they played. The team was also transitioning to a new head coach, as Mark Huddleston assumed the reins prior to the season. Huddleston prides himself on his teams’ hard-hitting mentality, and no-quit attitude, both of which were clearly exhibited by the team even throughout a season riddled with adversity.
Lynn Camp struggled mightily on offense, managing only 72 points behind 671 rushing yards and 331 passing yards. The Wildcats allowed 305 points on the season. Due to attrition, only five players appeared in every game of the season last year for Lynn Camp.
The Wildcats return seniors Brody Lane and Nick Sanders. Lane led the team in rushing last year with 87 rushing attempts for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Lane also led the team in tackles in 2021 with 50, including three tackles for loss. Senior Nick Sanders was second on the team in tackles, with 32. He was also second on the team in interceptions, with one.
Lane and Sanders will be tasked with helping the young Wildcats transition to a clean season, helping wipe away the harsh memories of the last season. Lane’s intellect, size, and instinct should allow for a moderate increase in his team-leading stats from a year ago. Sander’s ball-hawking instinct and chase-down speed will make him a role model for the Lynn Camp secondary, providing instruction on how to play arguably the hardest position on defense.
In keeping with the theme of fresh beginnings, Lynn Camp named a new athletic director, Marc Estep, in February. This will be Estep’s first football season as the athletic director.
After being named athletic director, Estep said, "Being a coach of several sports in my time at Lynn Camp, I have had the opportunity to see how things operate, so I felt like I had a lot to offer to the position as far as the perspective that could help our kids, coaches, and school district. I've been able to build good relationships throughout the district and even the region so I felt like it was a good fit for me and my personality.
“I've been at Lynn Camp almost 11 years and had the opportunity to coach many sports,” he added. “I was the head baseball coach for five years, head middle school football coach for five years, assistant basketball coach three years, tennis coach for two years, boys/girls cross country coach for four years, and boys/girls track coach for three years.”
He went on to express his joy and gratitude after being named the new Athletic Director.
“When I was told I had the job, I had every emotion in the world,” he laughed. “Of course, I was excited more than anything, but also nervous and scared a little too — there are a lot of things to learn. It isn't just going to ball games, but at the same time I realized that I would now have a better opportunity to make a difference in my school and make it better athletically for our students and coaches and when things are good with athletics I feel like it also shows in the classroom.”
Estep went on to say that he will continue to coach at Lynn Camp while also assuming Athletic Director duties. He stated that he believes that the school's athletic programs are in great shape, including the football team. and he hopes to continue that trend moving forward.
“I want to continue improving our facilities as much as we can and start more feeder programs for our elementary kids that will build a good foundation for our middle school and high school programs and hire coaches that want to stay, work hard and build programs that are respectable throughout the region,” he said.
“When you are at a small 1A school with athletics, in my opinion, you go in waves/stages or even call it a rollercoaster,” Estep added. “There seem to be years that one sport thrives while others don't and that is because of the size of our school, a couple of years with low numbers of boys will affect your male sports, but at the same time help your female sports grow and have success.
“Overall, I think Lynn Camp is in great shape with our coaching staff in all aspects, but some are going to have to work a little harder due to the rollercoaster effect,” he continued. “If I can do anything to make our programs better, I'll do it, but the first thing I will do is be available, listen to their needs, and work with them. It will be a never-ending process, but I am ready for it. I'm just excited to have the opportunity to work for our students and coaches. I feel blessed that our administration has the faith in me to do this very important job.”
With a multitude of changes taking place from last season to this one, the Wildcats are hoping for success on the gridiron this season. Lynn Camp kicks off the season on the road against the Jellico Blue Devils (Tenn.), this Friday, August 19, with kick-off slated for 7:30 PM.
