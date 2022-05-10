After hitting a rough patch of seven straight losses, the The Lady Cats got back to what they do best – winning. The Lady Cats handled cross-county rival Barbourville 16-2 on Thursday, before fighting Whitley County to the wire, taking a 13-11 hard-fought victory on Monday.
CROSS-TOWN THROWDOWN:
Gabby Carollo had the hot hand on for Lynn Camp against Barbourville on Thursday, tallying four hits and leading the Lady Cats to a 16-2 victory over the Lady Tigers. Carollo singled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and doubled in the fifth.
Lynn Camp opened up scoring in the first inning, and continued through the fourth inning, tallying four runs in the fourth. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Carollo and Charity Steele.
Jorja Carnes was the winning pitcher for Lynn Camp, lasting five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out four.
Kaitlyn McDonald took the loss for Barbourville, lasting three innings, allowing 14 hits and 12 runs while striking out three.
The Lady Cats racked up 20 hits on the day. Alissa Crumpler, Carollo, Hanah Lay, Katie Miller, and Steele all managed multiple hits for Lynn Camp. Lay, Carollo, and Crumpler each managed four hits to lead the Lady Cats.
Barbourville battled hard, totaling eight hits in the game. Jolene Smith, Aimee Woolum, and Emalee Perkins each had multiple hits for Barbourville.
TO-THE-WIRE:
Lynn Camp built a nine-run lead in the seventh inning and then held off Whitley County's charge for a 13-11 victory on Monday. The Lady Colonels scored seven runs in the failed comeback on a groundout by Jaycie Monhollen, a single by Charley Chaney, a single by Kara Canada, a single by Kenzie Lunsford, a single by Chelsey Logan, and a single by Ryleigh Petrey.
The Lady Cats earned the victory despite allowing Whitley County to score seven runs in the seventh inning. Monhollen, Chaney, Canada, Lunsford, Logan, and Petrey all drove in runs in the frame.
Lynn Camp fired up the offense in the first inning as Katie Miller drove in one on a single. The Lady Cats put up four runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught came from a single by Alissa Crumpler, a groundout by Miller, and a double by Gabby Carollo.
Allie Messer led Lynn Camp to victory in the circle, lasting six and a third innings, allowing 11 hits and 11 runs while striking out two and walking one. Halle Mills threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Canada took the loss for the Lady Colonels, giving up ten hits and eight runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
The Lady Cats saw the ball well, racking up 17 hits in the game. Jorja Carnes, Mills, Crumpler, Carollo, Livy Dozier, and Miller each racked up multiple hits for Lynn Camp. Carnes led The Lady Cats with four hits in five at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.