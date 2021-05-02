Following three straight losses in their worst stretch of the season, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats have regained their footing following back-to-back wins over Wayne County and Barbourville on Saturday.
The Lady Cats made quick work of Wayne County before traveling to Barbourville on Saturday evening. The struggling Lady Tigers made a game out of it early on, keeping the score knotted at 1-1 after the first inning. However, the Lady Cats quickly began to heat up on the sticks, driving in three runs in the second inning. Lynn Camp's offense exploded in the third inning, tallying seven runs.
By the start of the fourth inning, the Lady Cats had built an 11-1 lead, and some cushion for the remainder of the game. Barbourville added two runs in the fourth inning to cut the margin to eight runs at 11-3. However, Lynn Camp drove in four more runs in the final inning for extra measure to secure a 15-3 victory in five innings.
Jorja Carnes got the start from the circle for the Lady Cats, pitching 4 and 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs with one walk and eight strikeouts. She added two hits and one RBI on the offensive end. Katie Miller led Lynn Camp hitting with two hits, driving in four runs.
She was followed by Halle Mills and Madyson Roberts, who added two hits each, with Roberts driving in a run. Julia Shepherd, Alissa Crumpler, Bayleigh Bargo, Liz Dozier, and Chelsea Hendrickson added one hit each.
Following the win, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix underlined the performance of her freshman pitcher on both ends of the field, while drawing attention to her defense's backup in the field.
"I decided to throw my freshman, Jorja Carnes, in the game to get some varsity pitching experience and she pitched a great game," said Hendrix. "The defense played great for her too, only having one error. She (Carnes) was big at the plate going 2-for-3, and one of those hits was a double off the fence. The girls needed this win, it helped boost their confidence at the plate, and in the field. We have some big games coming up this week, and with the team at full strength now, I’m excited to see what they can do."
