The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats softball team worked their way back into the win column on Monday with a 6-5 win over the McCreary Central Lady Raiders, halting a two-game skid.
The two teams battled on even footing throughout the duration of the game, with the Lady Cats emerging victorious. As Lynn Camp drove in each run, the Lady Raiders would match them, blow for blow. However, with the Lady Raiders failing to match the Lady Cats' effort in the third inning, the one-run inning would prove to be the deciding factor, allowing Lynn Camp to secure victory, and "stop the bleeding" of a two-game losing streak.
Madyson Roberts got the start from the ring for the Lady Wildcats, pitching all seven innings, allowing nine hits and five runs, with two walks and five strikeouts in the winning effort. Halle Mills led Lynn Camp on offense with two RBI on three hits. She was followed by Katie Miller with two hits and one RBI. Gabby Carollo and Julia Shepherd added one run on one hit apiece.
Following the win, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix was pleased with her team's performance, and happy to end the two-game skid.
"Overall the girls played a really good game," she said. "We played great defense with only two errors, and we didn’t give up when the game came down to the wire in the seventh inning. We hit the ball well too, and were able to move runners across the plate when they were in on base. Halle Mills and Katie Miller did a great job at the plate, and had some really good defensive plays. Jorja Carnes played really good at first base and saved a big run. I’m proud of how they all played, and I’m hoping this will help us the rest of the week."
