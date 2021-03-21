Lynn Camp softball fans got their first look at this year's team over the weekend, as "Meet the Lady Cats" was held at Lynn Camp high school on Saturday. The elementary school, middle school, and high school teams were all on display, running drills, taking batting practice, and hosting a home run derby.
This year's season is extra meaningful as all baseball and softball seasons were cancelled last season following the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix highlighted how important this season was, and the overall excitement of her team in anticipation of the upcoming season.
"It feels great being back on the field after so long," she said. "These girls are so excited, and so am I. This is really lifting our spirits. I needed this as much as they did. It's been hard to be away from the field for so long."
Hendrix also drew attention to how important events like these are to the community and fans that have been dealing with limited in-person attendance in sporting events this past year.
"Stuff like this is wonderful for our community," she said. "There is a large turnout. We have a great support system of fans here. Our community is very involved with our program. It's been a hard year for everyone, and seeing things like this is a wonderful sight. This is like our family, and we are all just so happy to be here."
Hendrix also highlighted that her team lost a single senior from their team, and is excited about what her team is capable of this season.
"We only lost one senior, and it hurts to lose her because she was a two year starter," she said. "However, we've got a lot of talent. We can't use the excuse that we are inexperienced. We have some very good players that balance each other out. We are excited to have some experience and leadership."
With the year-long break, Hendrix feels like her team will be able to bounce back from having so much time off.
"I think they're going to snap back really quickly," she said. "We still look really good. We've got to knock a little bit of rust off, but we are still looking pretty good."
