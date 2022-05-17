As one of the best teams in the region throughout the season, few were surprised to see the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats advance to the district championship after defeating Pineville 5-3 on Monday at Pineville.. The Lady Cats are looking to regain the crown for the first time since 2019, while Knox Central is seeking consecutive district titles. When the two teams met in the regular season, the Lady Panthers took a 15-5 victory at Lynn Camp.
LATE GAME HEROICS:
Lynn Camp took the lead late and defeated Pineville 5-2 on Monday. The game was tied at one run apiece following a run scored by Pineville, and a home run by Gabby Carollo in the fourth inning. With the Lady Cats batting in the bottom of the fifth, Halle Mills tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
After the Lady Lions scored one run in the top of the sixth, Lynn Camp answered with one of their own. Pineville scored when Makenna Partin singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. The Lady Cats then answered when Rachel Howard threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for Lynn Camp.
Mills was the winning pitcher for the Lady Cats, surrenderIng two runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out 16. Howard took the loss for the Lady Lions. The southpaw went six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out 13 and walking zero.
Lynn Camp socked one home run on the day, when Carollo went for the long ball in the fourth inning. The Lady Cats had eight hits in the game. Carollo and Mills both had multiple hits for Lynn Camp. Carollo went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Cats in hits.
FAMILIAR FOES:
The Lady Cats and Lady Panthers are no strangers to meeting in the postseason. Lynn Camp and Knox Central have met in the district championship game every season since 2015. Since 2015, Lynn Camp has claimed two of the head-to-head matchups, with Knox Central taking four head-to-head matchups. The two will meet once again in the district championship on Tuesday in Pineville, with first pitch slated for 6:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.