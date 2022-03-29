The Lynn Camp Lady Cats are on an absolute tear. Since their lone blemish, an 11-9 loss to Whitley County on March 17, they have won seven straight games. Lynn Camp has outscored its opposition by a staggering 91-25 during the win streak.
On March 22, Lynn Camp blasted in-county rival Barbourville 13-1 in five innings. The Lady Cats got things started in the first inning as Halle Mills hit a solo homer.
Mills got the win for Lynn Camp from the bump, lasting five innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out 14. Jolene Smith took the loss for Barbourville, surrendering 13 runs on 12 hits over four innings, striking out three.
The Lady Cats collected 12 hits on the day. Hanah Lay, Katie Miller, and Gabby Carollo each managed multiple hits for Lynn Camp. Lay led the Lady Cats with three hits in three at bats. Lynn Camp was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Cambree Prewitt had the most chances in the field with 12. Aimee Woolum went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Barbourville in hits.
Lynn Camp claimed a 13-3 victory on Thursday against the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets, despite a big push by Williamsburg in the second inning. The big inning for the Yellow Jackets came thanks to an error on a ball put in play by Monhollen and a double by Kyli Monhollen.
In the first inning, Lynn Camp got their offense started when Katie Miller doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring three runs.
The Lady Cats pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second, Gabby Carollo doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs and Wilson threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate.
Lynn Camp notched four runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Cats’ offense in the inning was led by Hanah Lay, Chelsea Hendrickson, and Halle Mills, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Jorja Carnes was the winning pitcher for Lynn Camp, allowing three hits and three runs over five innings, striking out six. Mills threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Wilson took the loss for Williamsburg. The hurler allowed ten hits and 13 runs over five innings.
Lynn Camp totaled ten hits. Mills, Hendrickson, and Lay each collected multiple hits for Lynn Camp. Lay, Hendrickson, and Mills each collected two hits to lead the sticks.
Alissa Crumpler was an RBI machine on Monday, driving in four on two hits to lead Lynn Camp past Wayne County 12-2. Crumpler drove in runs on a single in the second and a home run in the fourth.
Lynn Camp secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the second inning. The rally was led by singles by Hanah Lay, Halle Mills, and Crumpler, a groundout by Livy Dozier, by Gabby Carollo, and an error on a ball put in play by Jorja Carnes.
Mills got the win for Lynn Camp. The pitcher went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out nine.
Debord took the loss for Wayne County. The pitcher allowed eight hits and 12 runs over four innings, striking out three.
Lynn Camp hit one home run on the day. Crumpler went yard in the fourth inning.
Crumpler went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Lynn Camp in hits.
