After opening the regular season with a victory, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats suffered their lone blemish of the season thus far in an 11-9 loss against the Whitley County Lady Colonels on March 17. Since the loss, Lynn Camp has burned through three straight opponents in Harlan County, Jackson County, and Wayne County, outscoring them 39-16.
Lynn Camp stole the lead late in the game in a 9-5 victory over Jackson County on Saturday. The game was tied at five with the Lady Cats batting in the bottom of the sixth, when Charity Steele singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
The Lady Generals scored four runs in the first inning, but Lynn Camp still managed to pull out the victory. Jackson County’s bats were led by Hannah Creech, Maddie Curry, and Larrysa Hillard, all knocking in runs in the inning.
In the first inning, the Lady Generals got their offense started. Creech drove in one on a single. In the top of the fourth inning, Jackson County tied things up at five when Hillard singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Halle Mills earned the win for Lynn Camp, lasting seven innings, allowing five runs on six hits, striking out nine and walking one. Candice Williams took the loss for the Lady Generals. The pitcher surrendered nine runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Lynn Camp totaled 12 hits. Katie Miller, Haylie Gray, and Mills all managed multiple hits for the Lady Cats. Miller went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Lynn Camp in hits. The Lady Cats also tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Mills led the way with three. Hillard led Jackson County with two hits in three at bats.
Four hits from Alissa Crumpler helped lead Lynn Camp past Harlan County 19-8 on Saturday. Crumpler singled in the first, doubled in the fourth twice, and singled in the sixth.
The Lady Cats earned the victory despite allowing Harlan County to score five runs in the first inning. The Lady Bears’ offense in the inning was led by Halanha Shepherd, Brittleigh Estep, Jade Burton, and Hailey Austin, who all drove in runs.
Harlan County took an early lead in the first inning when Burton doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Lynn Camp took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. In the third, Charity Steele singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, an error scored one run for the Lady Cats, Halle Mills doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs, and Gabby Carollo drew a walk, scoring one run.
Lynn Camp tallied seven runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Cats put the pressure on, led by singles by Haylie Gray and Jorja Carnes and doubles by Mills and Crumpler.
Mills was the winning pitcher for Lynn Camp, allowing only eight runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out six. Estep took the loss for Harlan County, going for two and a third innings, allowing five runs on three hits and striking out two. Maddy Blair started the game for Harlan County, allowing 11 hits and 11 runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out four
Lynn Camp racked up 18 hits in the game. Crumpler, Mills, Katie Miller, Steele, and Gray all managed multiple hits for the Lady Cats. Mills and Crumpler each managed four hits to lead Lynn Camp. Harlan County scattered 11 hits in the game. Estep and Shepherd each collected multiple hits for the Lady Bears.
The Lynn Camp Lady Cats blew out the Wayne County Lady Cardinals 11-3 on Monday on the road.
The Lady Cats got things moving in the first inning, when Gabby Carollo's sac-fly scored one run. Lynn Camp tallied four runs in the fourth inning, led by singles by Jorja Carnes and Alissa Crumpler.
Halle Mills took the win for Lynn Camp, pitching seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out 15. Debord took the loss for Wayne County, going four innings, allowing seven runs on 12 hits, striking out two and walking one.
The Lady Cats tallied 16 hits on the day. Mills, Katie Miller, Carnes, Charity Steele, Crumpler, and Carollo each had multiple hits. Mills went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Lynn Camp in hits. Dobbs led Wayne County with three hits in four at bats.
