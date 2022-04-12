The Lynn Camp Lady Cats are happy to be back home after a tough stretch of games in Myrtle Beach. The Lady Cats were riding a nine game winning streak prior to running into Boyd County, Lawrence County, and Mercy in Myrtle Beach for the Cal Ripken Experience.
After falling in back-to-back games to Boyd County and Lawrence County, Lynn Camp had one more shot to leave the east coast with a win prior to traveling back home for the All “A” Classic Tournament.
Lynn Camp fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 14-0 loss to the Mercy Lady Jaguars on Thursday. Mercy took the lead on a stolen base in the first inning.
The Lady Cats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Mercy, giving up 14 runs.
The Lady Jaguars opened up scoring in the first inning, when they scored on a stolen base during Peyton Arnold's at bat. Then Arnold singled.
Emma Passanisi led things off in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Jaguars. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on zero hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking zero.
Jorja Carnes was on the rubber for Lynn Camp. The lefthander surrendered ten runs on seven hits over two innings, striking out three. Halle Mills threw three innings in relief.
Mercy tallied 12 hits on the day. Arnold, Passanisi, and Dakota Burke each racked up multiple hits for the Lady Jaguars. Arnold went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Mercy in hits. The Lady Jaguars tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Maria McClellan led the way with three.
Lynn Camp will look to work its way back into the win column, playing host to the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets in the first round of the All “A” Classic Tournament on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:00 PM.
