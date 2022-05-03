After claiming the 13th Region All “A” Championship, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats took to Owensboro for the All “A” State Tournament. Facing monumental competition consisting of Owensboro Catholic, Russellville,and Walton-Verona falling in each game.
The Lady Cats started the season 15-4 but have lost six straight games, moving them to 15-10. Although they still lead the district, Lynn Camp is looking to get back in the winning column against cross-town rival Corbin on Tuesday.
TO-THE-WIRE:
Lynn Camp stayed in it until the end in its game against Walton-Verona, but the Lady Bearcats pulled away late in a 7-6 victory on Saturday. The Lady Bearcats trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Kenzie Farmer singled on a 2-1 count, scoring three runs.
Despite the loss, the Lady Cats did collect nine hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Walton-Verona had 11 hits on the way to victory.
Dani Oldfield earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Bearcats. The righthander surrendered six runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out six.
Halle Mills took the loss for Lynn Camp, allowing 11 hits and seven runs over six innings, striking out four.
The Lady Cats tallied nine hits in the game. Jorja Carnes and Alissa Crumpler each managed multiple hits for Lynn Camp. Crumpler and Carnes each collected two hits to lead the Lady Cats.
Walton-Verona racked up 11 hits in the game. Lacey Alford, Emery Spillman, and Jaylen Clark all managed multiple hits for the Lady Bearcats.
Lynn Camp was outscored 31-1 in its games against Owensboro Catholic and Russellville.
