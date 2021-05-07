The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats continue to roll, downing the Leslie County Lady Eagles 14-0 at Lynn Camp on Thursday in five innings. This marks the third straight win for the Lady Cats. Dating back to a May 1 win over Barbourville, and a 17-4 win over Wayne County the same day, all three of the Lady Cats' wins have come by 12 or more runs during the streak.
On Thursday against Leslie County, Lynn Camp wasted no time in jumping on the Lady Eagles, taking a 3-0 run after the first inning. The Lady Cats' defense was an immovable force, holding Leslie County scoreless, while pouring on seven runs in the third inning, and four in the fourth, to secure a decisive 14-0 win at home.
Madyson Roberts continued to excel for the Lady Cats, pitching all five innings, allowing only four hits and no runs, with two strikeouts. Roberts, along with "Miss Lynn Camp," Julia Shepherd, led the Lady Cats on the sticks with three hits and one RBI each. Hanah Lay followed closely with two hits and two runs. She was followed by Jorja Carnes with two hits. Halle Mills, Katie Miller, Gabby Carollo, and Liv Dozier added one hit apiece.
The Lady Cats will be back in action on Friday, on the road, against the Clay County Lady Tigers, as they look to stretch their winning streak to four games.
