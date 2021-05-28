The Lynn Camp softball team finished the regular season in style with a decisive victory over the Bell County Lady Bobcats in their final home and regular season game of the year on Thursday. From start to finish, Lynn Camp completely dictated the game, holding the Lady Bobcats scoreless on the afternoon.
Lady Wildcat pitcher Madyson Roberts pitched a phenomenal game, with five hits, zero runs, one walk and six strikeouts. She also connected on one hit. Julia Shepherd, Gabby Carollo, Jorja Carnes, and Alissa Crumpler connected on two hits each, with Shepherd driving in three runs, Carollo driving in two, Crumpler driving in two, and Carnes driving in one. Halle Mills, Hannah Lay, and Liv Dozier each drove in one run on one hit.
Following the contest, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix praised her team. She drew attention to how well they're playing ahead of the district tournament.
"We are playing some good ball right now," she said. "This is the time of year you want them to be playing their best. It was nice to end the regular season on a winning streak. We're hitting the ball well, and not leaving many runners on base. We're excited about the tournament. We are very motivated. They're self-motivated which makes a world of difference. They don't need the extra motivation, they're chomping at the bit. Maddy (Roberts) has been doing a great job pitching. Jorja (Carnes) and Abby (Miller) have been playing some great defense. Halle Mills went through a little dry spell, but is now hitting the ball extremely well. Julia (Shepherd) doesn't get enough love from the catcher's position. She has been hitting the ball extremely well also. We are excited about the tournament."
