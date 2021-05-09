One day after having their winning streak snapped, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats tallied a substantial win against the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets, 11-1.
It was slow going in the beginning of the game. The Lady Cats managed a single run in the first inning, but held Williamsburg to none. Each team added one run in the second inning, leaving Lynn Camp holding a one run edge. Things went quiet in the third and fourth innings, as neither team drove in a single run. The Lady Cats added one run in the fifth, two runs in the sixth, and six runs in the seventh inning to secure an 11-1 victory.
Lynn Camp tallied 16 hits during the game, led by Halle Mills with four hits and three RBI. She was followed by Julia Shepherd with two hits and three RBI. Abby Miller and Alissa Crumpler added two hits and one RBI each. Katie Miller and Abby Carollo added two hits apiece. Madyson Roberts and Jorja Carnes added one hit and one RBI each. Roberts pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits and one run with no walks and nine strikeouts.
With the bats coming alive late in the game, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix highlighted how well her team's defense played until they piled on the runs late in the game.
"We played a really good defensive game," said Hendrix. "We held them to one run until we were able to get our bats going late in the game."
