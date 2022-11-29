The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats fell emphatically in their season opener against the Bell County Lady Bobcats Monday. Much like last season, Lynn Camp had a hard time finding offensive rhythm, and finishing buckets on the interior. The Lady Wildcats could only muster 12 points in the losing effort Monday night, falling 54-12.
Julie Moore led scoring and rebounding for Lynn Camp with six points and five rebounds. She was followed by Abby Mabe with three points, Mackenzie Owens with two points, and Laruen Partin with one point to round out scoring for the Lady Wildcats.
