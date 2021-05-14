The Lynn Camp Wildcats were on a five game winning streak prior to a run in with Middlesboro on May 11, falling 12-2. However, with a 6-3 win over the Barbourville Tigers on Thursday, they worked back into the win column.
Lynn Camp got things started in the first inning when Chance Wyatt doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. Wyatt was also on the mound for the Wildcats, surrendering three runs on three hits over four innings, striking out five.
Jordan Collins toed the rubber for Barbourville, allowing six runs on two hits over four innings, striking out eight. Jacob Lundy and Skylar Simpson entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and two-thirds innings, and one and one-third innings respectively.
Tyler Lewis, Wyatt, and Luke Ledington each collected one hit to lead Lynn Camp.
Lundy led Barbourville with two hits in three at bats.
