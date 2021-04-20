Following a loss to Jackson County on Friday and a doubleheader canceled due to COVID-19 protocol, the Lynn Camp Wildcats retook to the diamond with a vengeance, downing the Jellico (Tenn.) Blue Devils, emphatically, 22-8 on Monday in Jellico.
Lynn Camp took a 3-1 lead in the first inning, and never looked back. Although the Blue Devils were able to drive in five runs in the fourth inning, the Wildcats were too much, driving in seven runs in the final two innings to secure a substantial 22-8 victory on the road.
Dual-sport standout Micah Engle led the Wildcats on the sticks with three hits and four RBI. He was followed by Ethan Blevins with two hits and three RBI. Gavin Allen, Spencer Gilbert, and Duane Sparks added two RBI apiece. Ian Santiago and Luke Ledington added an RBI each.
The Wildcats featured four pitchers over the course of the game, beginning with Marc Warren, who pitched two innings, allowing only one hit and one run, with six strikeouts and two walks. Over fifty percent of his pitches were strikes. Jake Cox pitched an inning, allowing one hit and three runs, with two strikeouts and two walks. Duane Sparks pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit and four runs, with one strikeout and four walks. Spencer Gilbert came in to close, pitching the final 2 1/3 inning, allowing only two hits and one run, with four strikeouts and two walks. Nearly sixty percent of Gilbert's pitches were strikes.
With the win, Lynn Camp improves to 4-4 on the season. They will be back in action against the Bell County Bobcats on April 22 at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.