Logan Brock qualified for the state 3200M event with a time of 11:19, which is a top-50 time in the state, and also a new school record that he previously held. Brock also had an impressive performance in the 1600M, finishing in the top five.
Caleb Helton ran well in the 800m, and medaled with a sixth place finish. Abby Mabe, Lilly Henize, Lauren Partin and Alyssa Mounce qualified for the state meet as a relay team, based on their time, in comparison to the entire state. Their time of 4:44 was also a new school record, breaking their own previously held record.
Lynn Camp track and field coach Marc Estep highlighted the youth of his team, and their limited numbers, praising his team's tenacity and work-ethic.
"Abby is a 10th grader, Alyssa is a 9th grader, and Lauren and Lilly are both 7th graders. We are young. Ethan Blevins medaled in the 3200m as will in his only race of the year," he said.
"We have a small team, and it’s awesome that five of the nine kids will be running in the state meet this week. They have worked very hard and we have had a blast. I’m just super excited for the kids, our program, and our school. I'm looking forward to building the program even more over the next few years."
