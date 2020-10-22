The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are district champions. A regular season mark of 15-2 saw Lynn Camp enter the tournament as the one-seed. A first round victory over Barbourville 3-0 in three straight sets secured a berth in the championship game. With Knox Central downing Pineville, the field was set -- Lynn Camp versus Knox Central for the district crown.
In what can only be described as a thriller, the Lady Cats roared to victory in five sets. In all three games between Knox Central and Lynn Camp this season, each went to five sets, with the Lady Cats emerging victorious in each outing.
Lynn Camp head coach Lauren Petrey was elated after her team's victory, and stated that her team showed a lot of poise in handling pressure during the championship game.
"These girls have fought all season," said Petrey. "I told them before this game that they were going to have to give one-hundred and ten percent effort, because we were playing a good team, and they've played us very well throughout the season; we knew it was going to be a fight."
"We told them to leave everything on the floor," she said. "So that one day when they look back on this, they'll have no regrets in knowing that they gave everything they had, win or lose. We are very proud of these girls. We've achieved one of our main season goals, but we're not going to get satisfied. We are going to go into the region with the intent to win."
Petrey also credited Knox Central with playing a very hard fought match.
"Knox Central played a great game," she said. "I was very worried that they were going to take that fifth set and beat us. They never gave up at all during the game, and played well the whole time. We were happy to get the win over a good team."
Knox Central coach Barbara Gregory stated that her team didn't finish as well as they wanted to, but was very proud of their effort and how hard they fought during the match.
"We didn't finish when we should have finished," said Gregory. "This is a tough one. We struggled with the back corner, serves were on pretty good tonight, but credit Lynn Camp, they're a very good team. I think we are two pretty evenly-matched teams. Each time we've played this season, the match has gone to five sets."
"We're going to have to keep pushing," she added. "This game, and other games, goes to show that we can compete with any team in the region. We're just going to have to clean a few things up, but I'm very proud of how hard we fought; we didn't give up."
