The Lynn Camp volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on October 14 in a matchup against the Bell County Lady Cats. Although Lynn Camp fell in three sets, coach Lauren Petrey recognized the contributions made by her seniors. With only two graduating players on the roster, Brandi McKeehan, and Emily Martin, Petrey highlighted each player's drive and work-ethic, detailing what each of them mean to the Lynn Camp volleyball program.
"We are going to miss our seniors greatly," she said. "They have filled into positions whenever we needed them to, without any questions asked. They are great girls. They never complain, and they try to do what I am asking them to do during each practice, and each game. They have been with me for several years through some of our roughest seasons, and some of our greatest."
"Seeing them walk out, knowing this is the last time them and myself will get to celebrate a senior night, was a bitter sweet moment. I hope my seniors know how much we care about them, and how much we appreciate them joining the team and sticking it out each year."
Lynn Camp squares off against Pineville in the 51st district volleyball tournament on Monday, with first serve set for 6:00 PM, in Pineville.
