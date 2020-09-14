Fresh off a 13th Region All “A” Classic championship, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats remain undefeated after downing the Red Bird Lady Cardinals 2-1 on Monday night. With the victory, Lynn Camp improved to 6-0 on the season.
Although the Lady Cats got the win, head coach Lauren Petrey still thinks there’s work to be done on the offensive end.
“We got comfortable and let them take a set from us,” she said. “They are a scrappy team. Our offense was struggling a little to put the ball down, so that’s something we will be working on.
She complimented her team’s defense and their ability to communicate.
“I have to brag on my defense. They worked really well communicating and letting few balls drop. Consistent serving caught up to us, but with the errors, we were able to pull the game out.”
The Lady Cats will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Barbourville Lady Tigers.
