The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats moved to 12-2 on the season after picking up two big wins over Knox Central and Middlesboro, and falling to Wolfe County in the All “A” Classic state tournament. The Lady Cats defeated the Lady Panthers 3-2, for the second time this season, in five sets, 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13, and 16-14. Then they traveled to Middlesboro and downed the Lady Jackets 3-0 in three straight sets, 25-19, 25-19, and 25-15. On Saturday, the Lady Cats fell to the Lady Wolves in three straight sets, 25-14, 25-15, and 25-8.
Lynn Camp head coach Laruen Petrey expressed her happiness with the success that her team has been able to amass this season.
"11 wins have us tied with our win total from last season," she said. "It’s crazy to see where we are this year, while wishing we could have been there last year. We are happy for our seniors, and the team as a whole, to be able to do big things this year, even with the pandemic going on."
While remaining undefeated in district play, Petrey and her assistant coach Amanda Smith feel good about the team's chances in the district tournament.
"As coaches, we feel pretty strong about getting the district title," she said. The team just has to make sure they show up to play. Regardless of being the number-one seed, you can never let that go to your head. You can't overlook any team when it comes to the postseason."
Knox Central head coach Barbara Gregory will use the match as an opportunity to help her players develop for the remainder of the season.
"We played well at times and fell apart at other times," she said. "We didn’t play the ball in the back court that well at all. I saw several shining moments though. That shows so much improvement in several players. We will continue to work hard and finish the season, hopefully where we want to be. Like a ladder, we will climb it one rung at a time."
Against Wolfe County, Petrey expressed that her team hadn’t seen anything like what they saw against the Lady Wolves, causing them to slip.
“We would hang around with them in the beginning, but couldn’t finish the set,” she said. “Wolfe county is a very athletic team. We just couldn’t get adjusted. We haven’t got to experience a lot of consistent teams this season, so when we did, we couldn’t figure out how to put a ball down. Despite the score, this team put in one hundred percent effort on the court.”
“My newer girls are going to be working to improve their skills. We now know some areas we really need to improve on before postseason play begins. As a coach, it’s a tough loss, but I’m very proud of my girls and what they have done for the program this year. They have nothing to hang their heads about. They have exceeded our expectations. We wish Wolfe county nothing but the best for their season moving forward.”
Both the Lady Cats and the Lady Panthers will be back in action on October 5, with Knox Central traveling in-county to take on the Barbourville Tigers at Barbourville, and Lynn Camp will play host to Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams of Corbin.
