The grueling season has come to a close for the Lynn Camp Lady Cats volleyball team. Falling to Pineville in three sets on Monday, the Lady Cats moved to 4-18 on the season, just one year removed from finishing 17-3 with a district championship.
Following the loss, Lynn Camp coach Lauren Petrey addressed how hear team's lack of experience played a pivotal role in the district tournament loss.
"They just have to gain some more experience," said Petrey. "A lot of it comes down to having a limited number of games played, and some of it also comes from a confidence standpoint. The big thing is the lack of experience. Pineville wanted to win the game more than we did. We were the underdogs, and they were the top-seed. We were also the defending district champions, and we had a target on our back from the beginning of the season. Everyone wants to up-end the defending champions. They fought very hard and exploited our weaknesses."
In closing, Petrey thanked her team for their determination through the season and seasons past.
"I just told the girls how much I have appreciated them sticking with us throughout the season, and in seasons past," said Petrey with tears in her eyes. "It was a rough year, and they stuck by us through all of it. Even though we don't have another title, I am so thankful for this team."
Following the victory, Pineville coach Samantha North highlighted her team's depth and talent as being a crucial factor in taking the first round district tournament victory.
"We've had really high hopes for this season," said North. "We have as much talent as we've ever had on this team this season. We had a rough start to the season due to various factors, and started the season 0-7. Everything that could go wrong, did. From that point on, this team has gone 12-4. They have battled their tails off. We have a lot of seniors, and girls that have played for their entire high school careers, and they really wanted the win."
With their opponent to-be-determined by the outcome of the Barbourville/Knox Central game that followed, North
"We were the one-seed coming in, but earlier in the season, we battled both of these teams, and almost fell to Barbourville, and did lose to Knox Central," she added. "We know that both of these teams are going to come in and play hard and give maximum effort. They're two excellent teams, and I'd rather not play either of them," she said with a chuckle. "We have to do the things that we do best, and do them as well as we can if we want to beat either team."
With the loss, the Lynn Camp season comes to a close. With the victory, Pineville moves onto the 51st district championship game on Tuesday, against an opponent that will be determined by the winner of Barbourville/Knox Central.
