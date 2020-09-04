The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are coming into the 2020 season with district title aspirations. After finishing the 2019 season with an 11-9 record, and falling short of the district championship by one set, the Lady Cats are hoping to “make it over the hump” this season.
“We have our eyes set on winning the district championship,” said head coach Lauren Petrey. “We feel like we have the right players in place and the right work ethic to make a run at the district title. These girls have worked hard, and I like where we’re at. We’re going to give everything we’ve got in every single game, because you never know if you’re going to for sure have the next one. With everything going on, we’re thankful that we even get to have a season.”
“We’ve got players ranging from freshman to senior that are really going to make a big impact for us this season,” she added. “I could pretty much name my entire starting line-up as impact players. I really like our team from top to bottom and we’re excited to get the season started. With the first-played district game determining your seeding in the tournament, we are really setting our eyes on that first game against Knox Central. They’re a good team and we know we’re going to have to work hard in order to win. Our team has worked extremely hard, especially given everything that has gone on with the pandemic. I really think we’ve got what it takes to make a run for the title.”
The Lady Cats will open the season September 8 at home against in-county rival Knox Central. The two teams last met in the 51st district championship game in 2019. The Lady Panthers pulled ahead to a two set lead before Lynn Camp was able to knot things at two sets each. Knox Central won the final set 15-12 to claim the district title.
