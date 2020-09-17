The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats volleyball team defeated the Harlan County Lady Bears 2-0 in back-to-back sets on Thursday night. Now at 8-0, the Lady Cats are off to the best start in school history.
Lynn Camp escaped the first set with a narrow 25-23 margin.
"I told my girls we can’t be starting out sloppy, especially when other teams are looking and wanting to be the team to upset us," said Petrey. "The second set was a much better set. I was happy to see my girls come out and get a 12-point lead, compared to the first set. I think the girls thought Harlan County would just be an easy win and roll over. The first set humbled them to say the least. We have to make sure, on our side, we are doing what we need to be doing and stop trying to control both sides of the court."
Petrey was a part of the Lynn Camp volleyball team that opened the season 7-0 in 2004. Her assistant coach was a senior then as well. That team finished 20-8 on the season. The match's "up judge" was also Lynn Camp's head coach at the time. Petrey admitted that it was pretty remarkable that all three played some role in the broken record.
"It’s remarkable to see," she said. "My assistant coach was one of the seniors leading the 04' team, and our 'up ref' today was the coach for the team back then. It’s cool to know we all were apart of it then, and now are apart of it. To see the program go through its ups and downs has been amazing."
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action over the weekend in the All "A" Classic state tournament. They will host the tournament and play Wolfe County on Saturday at 3 p.m.
