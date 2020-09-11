The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are off to a wonderful start in the 2020 volleyball season. After accomplishing one of their primary goals in their opening game, the team has shown no signs of slowing down.
The Lady Cats downed the Jellico Lady Devils 3-1 in four sets on Thursday at home. Head coach Lauren Petrey believes that winning their first game in thrilling fashion has helped set the tone for the season.
"The first win has helped set the tone for the rest of the season," she said. "Even though post season is the most important time, knowing we have the possibility of being district champs after the first win is exciting. I think it opened the girls eyes to see they have the potential to go far this season."
Against the Lady Devils, it took the Lady Cats one set to get in their "groove."
