With half of their games being canceled so far this season due to COVID, the Lynn Camp volleyball team is struggling, and still searching for their first win of the season after moving to 0-9 following a loss to Williamsburg in the All "A" Classic Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Cats are coming off of a 17-3 season in 2020, and are the reigning 51st district champions. Their phenomenal run came to a close last season with a loss to Whitley County in the first round of the 13th region tournament.
After graduating a substantial portion of the team, the Lady Cats are still searching for leadership and development.
"Our inexperience is really hurting us," said Lynn Camp coach Lauren Petrey. "We have moments where it all clicks together, and others where it doesn’t. We've only got to play five of our games so far, so we are getting things figured out and hoping by the end of the season it will all come together. This team is certainly different than last year. All we can do is improve and adjust our coaching to help improve the team."
The Lady Cats are slated to take on in-county rival Knox Central on Tuesday, at home, with first serve slated for 6:00.
