The Lynn Camp Lady Cats were off to an 8-0 start before stumbling against South Laurel on September 24. Lynn Camp fell in three straight sets to the Lady Cardinals, 27-25, 25-16, and 25-10 to tally their first loss of the season. However, in the following game against the Jellico Lady Devils (Tenn.), the Lady Cats notched their ninth win of the season, defeating the Lady Devils in four sets 3-1; 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, and 28-26.
Lynn Camp head coach Lauren Petrey believes that this loss will help her team identify some areas in which they need to improve.
“I think dropping the game to South Laurel has helped us see some of our weaknesses,” she said. “But now these weaknesses are known to us. The first set was 28-26, so we knew we could compete with them. South Laurel just adjusted better than we did, and that ultimately cost us. That was the first time the girls were really frustrated with losing, and couldn’t mentally figure out a way to come back together as one unit.”
She also stated that the team will now look to replicate the success of their first eight games, and start a new winning streak, beginning with Jellico.
“Our goal is to not allow one loss to start a losing trend for us,” she said. “We’d like to start a new undefeated record. We have two district games coming up, we have to move on from the loss and focus on them. I was pleased that we bounced back with the win against Jellico following the South Laurel game. We all felt we could have done better against South Laurel, but it was a good experience, especially if we see them in the postseason; we know what to expect.”
