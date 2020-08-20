Coming off of a 5-6 season in 2019, the Lynn Camp Wildcats have been roaring to hit the field since falling to Williamsburg in the second round of the Class A playoffs. Three of the Wildcats’ losses last season were by a single possession, with two losses being by a single point. Lynn Camp was three plays away from an 8-3 season in 2019, and have been working hard in preparation for the 2020 season.
With COVID-19 bringing the sports world to a grinding halt, countless limitations have been imposed on teams of all leagues and ages throughout the country. The Wildcats are no exception. “Our athletes come in and give 110% day in and day out,” said head coach Allen Harris. “They are ready to take it to the next level. They want pads, they want to run plays, and they want to hit. The hardest part for our coaching staff has been keeping the players engaged with the restrictions and not losing interest.”
The virus has directly affected the team. “Unfortunately we’ve had a few players that have left the team, because their parents are concerned for their safety, or there is a person living in their home, and the parents are afraid the athlete may bring it to us,” he said. “We completely understand parents’ concerns, and we hope that those players will be able to return to us soon. We completely understand being cautious, and will do what we can to help any player and their family.”
However, despite all of the limitations that have been imposed on the team, Harris feels optimistic about the season. “I truly believe the KHSAA will do everything in their power to ensure that we have a season for our kids,” he added. “Our kids are ready and we are ready. We just need the green light to get after it.”
According to KHSAA.org, the first football games will be played on September 11. Prior to the Pandemic, Lynn Camp was scheduled to open their season on August 28 against the Jackson County Generals.
