The Lynn Camp Lady Cats traveled to Williamsburg for the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic on December 28 and 29 before traveling back to Williamsburg on December 31 for the first round of the 13th Region All "A" Classic.
With one win thus far into the season, the Lady Cats' struggles continued in each respective tournament as they dropped three of three games. Beginning with Harlan on December 28, Lynn Camp fell to the Lady Dragons 67-41. The following day, the Lady Cats took on the tournament hosting Williamsburg Lady Yellowjackets, dropping that contest 52-34.
With one day of rest to prepare following the conclusion of the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic, Lynn Camp focused their attention to a different set of Yellowjackets, this time squaring-off against the Middlesboro Lady Yellowjackets in the first round of the 13th Region All "A" Classic Tournament. Middlesboro emerged victorious, downing the Lady Cats 66-34.
Against Harlan in the first round of the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic Tournament, Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Abby Mabe with 14 points. She was followed by Braylen Smith and Abigail Boggs with seven points each, Jorja Carnes with six points, Alissa Crumpler with four points and 13 rebounds, and Lindsey Cox with three points.
Against Williamsburg, Jorja Carnes led the Lynn Camp scoring effort with 11 points. She was followed by Alissa Crumpler with seven points and 11 rebounds, Lindsey Cox with seven points, Abby Mabe with four points, Braylen Smith with three points, and Abigail Boggs with two points.
Moving into the 13th Region All "A" Classic Tournament against Middlesboro, Lynn Camp was led by Isabella Blevins with 11 points. She was followed by Braylen Smith with nine points, Alissa Crumpler with five points, Cambree Prewitt with three points, Lindsey Cox, Jorja Carnes, and Lauren Partin added two points apiece to round out scoring.
The Lady Cats will look to bounce back on January 7 against Oneida Baptist Institute at Lynn Camp, with tip-off set for 7:30.
