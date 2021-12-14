The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are off to a rough start to the season. Following losses to Cumberland County and Harlan County in the last week, Lynn Camp has fallen to 0-4 on the season.
The Lady Cats fell to Cumberland County 50-38 on December 10.
"We took a very long bus ride to get beat," said Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix. "We couldn’t adjust to being in a different region and the difference in the way the game was called. Halfway through the third quarter, I had four starters with four fouls. It was a hard loss, but I knew we had to be 15-20 points better to have a chance."
Lynn Camp followed with a 66-19 loss against Harlan County the following day on December 11.
"There’s not a whole lot I can say about this one," said Hendrix. "Harlan County was ready to play. They came out and whipped us in every aspect of the game. Hats off to them. Their defensive pressure was the most we had seen so far, and we didn’t respond well. We had to play without our normal point guard, Lindsey Cox, who got injured Friday and didn’t play. I had to move some people out of position. We have to do a better job of handling the pressure. We will keep working on the things we’re struggling with."
The Lady Cats will look to notch their first win of the season on December 16 on the road against the Corbin Lady Redhounds. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM.
