After winning two straight games to snap a three game losing streak, the Lynn Camp Wildcats dropped a 10-point decision to the Wayne County Cardinals at home on Saturday.
The Cardinals took an early lead behind a 17-point opening quarter, while limiting the Wildcats to 11-points. Wayne County outscored Lynn Camp 18-11 in the second period to take a 35-22 lead into the locker room at the half.
Both the Wildcats and the Cardinals had their best offensive performance of the game in the third quarter. Lynn Camp scored a game-high 23 third quarter points, however, Wayne County missed only one shot in the third quarter, to outscore the Cats 26-23 in the period, and take a 61-45 lead into the final frame. Lynn Camp drew back as close as eight points in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals were too much as they secured a 10-point victory 76-66.
Micah Engle led the Wildcats with 38 points. He was followed by Luke Ledington with nine points, Spencer Gilbert with eight points, Jace Boggs with five points, Landon White with two points, and Gavin Allen with two points.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke was very complimentary of Wayne County.
"We tried to take them out of their game," he said. "We tried to run them off the line and force them into difficult shots. We were just trying to take them out of what they're accustomed to doing. I know a lot of people think that Wayne County is down this year, but they're a very good team. They have a hall of fame coach who doesn't let them miss a beat with anything. I have immense respect for coach Woods and everything he does over there. I tip my hat to them, they did everything they needed to do to get the win."
He also drew to attention his team's need to start games better and not stall out.
"We've got to start doing a better job at the start of games," he said. "We shouldn't put ourselves in a position to need to battle back like that. I feel like that is desperate basketball. We're a much better team when we are running our schemes the way we need to. We're a better team when we are working our inside-outside game, and knocking down shots. I like running the ball and going fast, especially considering we have a big guy inside that can alter shots. I still think we are at our very best when we can run the inside-out game."
