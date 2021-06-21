A pair of Lynn Camp basketball players have received special recognition, prior to tip-off for the rapidly approaching season. Micah Engle and Gavin Allen were ranked in the top 55 players in the state, and each in the top-10 at their respective positions. Allen is rated as the 54th overall player in Kentucky, coming in third at his position. Engle is rated as the 42nd overall player in Kentucky, and eighth at his position.
Engle and Allen, along with the rest of the Wildcats, have been hard at work over the summer in an attempt to further develop and improve in a critical juncture of the year.
"We're all just working hard to get better," said head coach Rodney Clarke. "We've only got to play a few games over the summer. We've played a really good Bell County team twice, and fell short at our place and ours. We've been bitten by the injury bug a little bit. Micah was in an accident and was just cleared to come back, Gavin had been poked in the eye really bad and was just able to come back for us too, against McCreary Central."
"Having those guys back was a big help to us," he added. "We've had some other guys step up too. We're just trying to get better every day. Duane Sparks and Austin Mounce have played well over the summer for us. Ashton Walters and Braxton Eads have also been stepping up. We're focusing on some specific things that each individual player may need to get better on over the summer. We've got a couple of good games this week against Clay and McCreary Counties, so we will have another opportunity to improve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.