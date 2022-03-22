Although the Lynn Camp Wildcats didn’t get the results they desired in the district tournament or 13th Region Tournament this season, there was a very big bright spot that stood out throughout each tournament; a bright spot that happens to be 6’10”, and seemingly unstoppable on the interior.
Through three games in the postseason, Wildcat big man Gavin “The Ginger Giant” Allen connected on an incredible 95.23% of his shots from the floor; a state record in postseason play for players with more than seven field goal attempts per game played.
Allen was 10-for-10 from the floor against Barbourville in the first round of the district tournament. He followed that performance with a 6-of-7 performance against Knox Central in the district championship game. After advancing to the regional tournament, against the 13th region champion North Laurel Jaguars, Allen connected on 11-of-11 shots from the floor, leaving him 27-of-28 from the floor through two district tournament games, and one regional tournament game.
Allen finished the season ranked second in the state in season-long overall field goal percentage, shooting 73.8% from the floor.
