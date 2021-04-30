If ever there was a "Miss Lynn Camp Athletics," it would undoubtedly be Julia Shepherd. Since her freshman year, Shepherd has dedicated countless hours and worked tirelessly for multiple athletic programs at the school. Playing all four years of basketball, softball and volleyball, Shepherd also excelled in another, more unknown, area -- archery.
Even with all of her success in more well-known sports, Shepherd elected to continue her athletic career by following archery, penning her letter of intent to the University of the Cumberlands on April 26.
Shepherd's coach, Jonathan Stephens underlined the impact of having her on the archery team, and how her attitude, skills, and disposition trickled down to his younger archers.
"Julia will leave behind of legacy of accomplishments," he said. Her success was not just on the athletic side of things, but the academic side as well. Julia has always been a top-notch archer, and she was a great teammate to all of our archers during her time at Lynn Camp.
"Besides bringing joy and energy to the team, she was also a kind coach for the younger archers," he added. " Coach Hagan Burns and I are very proud of Julia's signing with the University of the Cumberlands, and wish her the absolute best."
Shepherd highlighted her time at Lynn Camp, drawing back fondly on her favorite moment from archery.
"My time as an archer has been amazing," said Shepherd. "My teammates are wonderful, and when we are practicing, or shooting in a tournament, there is never a dull moment. My favorite moment was when we were on our way to Lee County my sophomore year and we got lost. Everyone was freaking out, but we eventually got to the school."
She also underlined how exciting shooting at the collegiate level is to her, and expects to have just as much fun at the next level.
"When I get to college, I am expecting it to be just as fun and exciting. I look forward to getting to compete in all of these different places."
