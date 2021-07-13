Lynn Camp standout guard Micah Engle performed quite the highlight play over the weekend. Playing in an AAU basketball tournament for Kentucky Select out of Covington, Engle was one of the players on the court in the final seconds of the semi-final game against Wisconsin MODE. Trailing by one point, Engle came down with a crucial rebound on a missed free throw, heaved it across the court, banking the shot in off the glass, giving his team the semi-final win as time expired.
The team was coached by Nelson Perrin from Covington. They had a total of six teams playing in Louisville at the KY Expo Center in the "Ballin’ Under 1 Roof Tournament" sponsored by Ohio Basketball. Baller TV was there filming on location. And there were over 600 boys and girls teams in attendance. The goal-to-goal game-winning shot came in the semi-final game on Sunday morning against Wisconsin MODE.
"The score was 72-73, and we were down by one point, with two seconds left in the game," said Engle's mother Michele. "Wisconsin had the ball, and our boys had to foul to stop the clock, which put them (Wisconsin) into the bonus. Wisconsin missed the free throw. Micah rebounded the ball and got the shot off while still under their basket, all the way down to the other goal, and it banked straight in. We were all very excited and very proud of him. I don't think I've ever seen anything like that."
Engle showed a lot of flash throughout the tournament. In the game in which he connected on the game-winner, Engle had a total of 24 points in the game. He also scored a team-high of 35 points for the weekend in a previous game.
