The Lynn Camp Wildcats have played four games so far this season, amassing a record of 2-2. In two losses, the games have been decided by a total of eight points. Both wins have also been close, with both games being won by a total of 11-points.
The Wildcats notched their biggest win of the young season on Tuesday night against Southwestern, 86-81, while also witnessing the best individual performance of any player on the team this season thus far.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with the best performance of his Wildcat career with 43 points, including a 23-of-27 mark from the free throw line. As a team, the Wildcats shot over 60% from the floor, while posting a 57% mark from long range. Following Engle in scoring was Jace Boggs with 15 points, Gavin Allen with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Landon White with eight points, Spencer Gilbert with five points, and Luke Ledington with five points.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke approved of his team’s effort, and complemented their rebounding numbers, along with their cohesiveness.
I thought our guys played extremely hard,” he said. “We withstood a run by Southwestern, who is a really good team, early, and again in the second half. Our guys stuck together and grinded it out. We rebounded the basketball much better than we have been. We got the ball inside to Gavin, and Micah was able to get the ball in the paint which allowed Jace and Luke to make some shots along with Landon. Spencer was huge on the defensive end for us. I’m proud of these guys.”
With the win, Lynn Camp improved to 2-2 on the season. They will be back in action against Red Bird on Friday night at Lynn Camp.
